Crash involving motorcycle leaves man, woman in critical condition

A crash involving a motorcycle left two people in critical condition on Sunday night in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A crash involving a motorcycle left two people in critical condition Sunday night in Phoenix.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Citrus Way, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The victims were riding on a motorcycle that collided with a car, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The first victim, a woman in her 30s, was in extremely critical condition. The second victim, a man in his 40s, was in critical but stable condition. Both were transported to a hospital, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The intersection of 43rd Avenue and Citrus Way was closed until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.