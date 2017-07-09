Neighbors paint over offensive graffiti at couple's Phoenix home

Their mailbox near the State Route 51 and Glendale Avenue is no longer a painful reminder of the hate that some spread. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The hearts of a Phoenix husband and wife sank after they discovered anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on their mailbox. But Sunday, their friends, family and neighbors reminded them that love conquers hate.

"It's been overwhelming in a good way," said Ari Simones. Their mailbox near the State Route 51 and Glendale Avenue is no longer a painful reminder of the hate that some spread.

"To go from those feelings of sadness and anxiety to this, which is just positive and uplifting, is an incredible shift," said Shoshana Simones. "Seeing all these kids I think is incredible, that they're learning to love and being a part of the community."

"I couldn't believe it, it was the Fourth of July, people came to this country to get away from oppression and for freedom," said neighbor Janina Hillburger. She was the one who first saw the graffiti last week and called police.

"I wish we had met under better circumstances, but I guess any opportunity to meet great people is a good one, and it doesn't matter what faith we are, we're all a family in the neighborhood," Hillburger said.

"My cousins are amazing people," said Jennifer Atkins. "What they both do for a living, they help people, it's what they do. So they are the exact people to do this to turn hate into love."

"We're getting to meet our neighbors and it's a great place to live," Shoshana Simones said.

