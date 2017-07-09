Monsoon brings hail, rain and first big dust storm of season

(Source: Arizona Trail Association) Taken in southern AZ at Kentucky camp, Sonoita

Monsoon storms around the state Sunday brought us hail, rain and the first major dust storm of the season.

The National Weather Service sent out a Dust Storm Warning just before 7 p.m., urging drivers to use caution and "Pull aside, stay alive."

The warning was put into effect until 8 p.m. and included northern Pinal County and southern Maricopa County. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph were said to be possible.

That was later downgraded to a Dust Advisory, which was put into effect until 10 p.m.

Big clouds of dust and even major "walls of dust" were spotted around many parts of the Valley and state.

We got some great viewer photos from the San Tan valley area.

And storm chaser and photographer Mike Olbinski caught some unbelievable video of a dust devil in the desert.

Wind and dust, we expect. But hail? In July?

Some folks in southern Arizona got pelted with it!

The Arizona Trail Association sent us a hail photo taken in southern Arizona at Kentucky Camp, Sonoita.

