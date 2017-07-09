Brush fire near Sunset Point prompts lane closures, causes traffic backup

A brush fire prompted lane closures on I-17 near Sunset Point, causing traffic to back up for miles Sunday afternoon.

Around 7:30 p.m., one lane was reopened on the northbound I-17 near the Sunset Point rest area. Both southbound lanes were reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up about 10 miles on the southbound lanes of I-17, according to ADOT.

Around 9:30 p.m., it was reported that the brush fire was 100 percent contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Both lanes were reported to be open around 9:30 p.m. and traffic returned to normal, according to ADOT.

The brush fire started near the location of another wildfire, the Brooklyn Complex Fire, which has burned over 36,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained.

