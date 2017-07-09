Wow! Watch as the winds kick up a massive dust devil in the desert

It's not often you get such an up-close look at the power of Mother Nature.

But weather-chaser Mike Olbinski was at the right place at the right time to catch some unbelievable video of a dust devil in the desert.

[RELATED: Storm photographers gear up for a great shot]

Olbinski caught it all as it happened south of Interstate 8 on the Tohono O'odham Reservation. The winds kicked up a swirling dust devil that quickly turned into a fierce blast of blowing dust.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon]

He had just pulled over to watch when all of a sudden it grew into a quick but powerful sandstorm. "It just kind of exploded," he described.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.