Interstate 17 southbound in Phoenix reopens early

Some good traffic news for a change!

The scheduled closure of Interstate 17 southbound in Phoenix has reopened early, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Southbound I-17 was scheduled to be closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange (south of McDowell Road) and 19th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10 for permanent lane striping on new rubberized asphalt pavement.

Crews finished early and have reopened the freeway and all connecting ramps.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

REOPENED EARLY! Planned closure for lane striping of I-17 SB btwn the Stack and 19th Ave has reopened early. pic.twitter.com/jdUQYazsor — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 9, 2017

