Phoenix fire crews battle mobile home fire in Phoenix

Phoenix fire crews braved the heat Sunday as they battled a mobile home fire in Phoenix.

It sparked near 27th Street and Greenway Parkway.

The fire appears to have started in the front of the home and quickly made its way throughout the home.

But crews were able to quickly get a handle on the blaze.

"A fast aggressive fire attack was able to stop the fire from completely destroying the mobile home," reads a statement from the Phoenix Fire Department.

Luckily, the homeowners were out of town and no one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.



