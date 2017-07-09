War Airplane Museum welcomes guests as movie 'Dunkirk' hits theaters this month

The summer of 2017 has brought many movies to the forefront but one in particular is set to bring a World War II turning-point to educate viewers nationwide.

'Dunkirk' is a real-life based movie about the German military surrounding Allied troops, primarily French and British, during an 8-day period in May and June of 1940.

"This is an opportunity to come in and take a look at history in real life, we have war planes from that particular war right here in Mesa," said Jeff Cook, a Navy veteran who volunteers at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa at Greenfield and McDowell Roads.

The movie focuses on how home countries such as Belgium, England, and France helped rescue 338,000 troops before they were captured by the Germans. The efforts included air and land operations but ultimately it was naval vessels what were a big part of the success in getting troops out before being captured.

Although no U.S. troops were part of the Dunkirk evacuation, some of the planes at the museum like the Wildcat and the Mustang were part of the World War II era.

The movie is out in theaters on July 21. The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum is open Wednesday thru Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

