A new state toolkit is giving veterans the supplies they need to get working

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services has just launched the Veteran Tool Kit Program, giving unemployed veterans the supplies they need to get working.

Veterans are ready to work but are lacking the things to get them there, such as boots and bicycles. According to a veteran’s poll by ADVS, 62% of veterans claimed that if they had this program they would have a job immediately.

The toolkit is not confined to any one specific industry. Each veteran is limited to $750 for their tool kits. The pilot program will offer a total of $150,000 over the course of this fiscal year.

“People think because it’s called the toolkit, it’s just for construction. If your application shows you’ve done the leg work looking for employment, you have a potential employer, and you just need a few things to start that job, we can help,” ADVS Assistant Deputy Director, John Scott says.

To be considered, any qualifying veterans must:

Live in Arizona

Be enrolled in an Arizona Department of Economic Security employment program

Identify the job they need supplies for

This year’s results will be the determining factors for the next steps of the program.

Interested veterans can sign up by going to their local DES employment office.

They can find the office closest to them by going to https://des.az.gov/.

The DES employment office number is 602-771-0890.

For more information, call the Arizona Dept. of Veterans’ Services at 602-255-3373.

