The AZ Humane Society is in the midst of a Feline Frenzy

The Arizona Humane Society is amid a Feline Frenzy. The event has been running all weekend, starting Saturday and runs until the end of the day Sunday, July 9.

This weekend the Humane Society is offering 50 purr-cent off all kitten and cat adoptions. Fees for cats are just $20 and kitten fees are $62.50.

There are 200 cats and kittens currently available and looking for a loving home.

Check out azhumane.org to watch videos of all the adorable adoptable kittens.

The adopting Frenzy will be continuing all day at all 3 Humane Society locations:

-1521 W. Dobbins Road

- 9226 N. 13th Avenue

-2450 W. Happy Valley Road

