Slight chance of storms for the Valley today

Posted:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for the high country, with slight chances for storms in the Valley.

Monsoon moisture is increasing across Arizona as high pressure remains near the Four Corners region, and the flow around this feature continues to saturate the atmosphere.

With daytime heating and moisture in place, storms will first develop late morning along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains, then spread into the deserts late afternoon and evening. Since steering flow is weak, moderate rain accumulation is possible with high country storms.

The main storm threats in the Valley would be strong outflow winds that kick up blowing dust, along with cloud to ground lightning.

Monsoon moisture will deepen throughout next week and fuel storms across the state.

Since humidity is higher and clouds are more prevalent, daytime highs and morning lows will dip to levels that are more normal for this time of the year. In Phoenix, look for highs ranging from 108 to 106 with lows in the upper 80s.

