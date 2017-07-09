2 killed, 1 hospitalized following illegal drug transaction

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after two men were killed Saturday evening.

The victims were identified as Victor Pulido Ayala, 18 and Luis Rodriguez-Luna, also 18 years old.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to Banner Estrella Medical Center after the two victims arrived there with critical gunshot injuries.

Police say that neither man survived their injuries and both died at the hospital.

During Phoenix police's investigation a third victim, a 21-year-old male who may be related to the incident, also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He has not been identified.

Police say the victims were involved in an illegal drug transaction when they were shot in the area of 64th Drive and Van Buren Street.

At this time, Phoenix police say there is no suspect description.

