Motorcyclist killed, driver injured in Phoenix crash

A motorcyclist is killed and another driver is taken to the hospital following a crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix Police Department.

This incident took place at the intersection of Thunderbird Road and Pointe Golf Club Drive.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., a 52-year-old motorcyclist was riding westbound on Thunderbird Road when he was struck from behind by a 38-year-old man traveling in the same direction.

According to police, the motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for injuries.

Police say speed and driver impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

At this time, Thunderbird Road is closed in both directions between 7th Street and Cave Creek Road.

