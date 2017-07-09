Clarkdale man arrested after dragging dog with his truck

A dog survives being dragged for 1/2 mile behind a truck in Cottonwood. (8 July 2017) [Source: Cottonwood Police Dept.]

A man in Clarkdale has been arrested after he was spotted dragging a dog tied to the back of his truck.

Cottonwood Police spokeswoman Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said Destry Lynn McClure, 52, was seen in the area of north 10th St. and Main St around 5:15 p.m. Saturday driving his pickup truck with his dog tied to the rear bumper. She had been dragged for about 1/2 a mile.

McClure told officers he forgot she was back there, said Kuhlt.

The dog, a 4-year-old Chihuahua named Leia, survived the incident with only abrasions. Leia was immediately taken to a local veterinary office where it appears most of her injuries consist of road rash. She will remain there for the next 24 to 48 hours for observation, said Kuhlt.

“I’m amazed little Leia survived being dragged on pavement for approximately ½ a mile let alone appears to only have suffered road rash injuries," Kuhlt said. “I also want to thank the witnesses who saw this and acted so quickly.”

Officers on scene suspected McClure may have been under the influence of alcohol and possibly prescription medication, said Kuhlt.

McClure was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on charges of animal cruelty and driving under the influence.

