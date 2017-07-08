Girls sell lemonade to raise money for children with cancer

Some young girls served lemonade in Chandler Saturday to raise money for children battling cancer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some young girls served lemonade in Chandler Saturday to raise money for children battling cancer.

"They want to do something nice for their community and for the kids in their community," said Heather Wynn.

Wynn said Jolie, Mickayla and Briar have taken it upon themselves to serve up some sweet drinks for charity.

"They've always been wanting to figure out a way to raise money for, not only those in the community, but other kids and anywhere they can because they're really giving kids," Wynn said.

Their charity of choice is the Melonhead Foundation, started by a family friend, that supports the needs of local children with cancer and their families.

"They started this foundation so they could raise money and during the holidays they could bring Christmas to the families in the hospitals," Wynn said.

In five days, they've raised $700, not including Saturday's proceeds. And they're not done yet.

"We have a group on Facebook. It's called Squeezie's Lemonade Stand," Wynn said. "Anyone can be asked to join it, but we're posting wherever we're going to be that day, new flavors we're going to try."

Wynn said it's time well spent during summer break.

"They want to do this, they asked us to do this stuff," she said.

"This isn't us forcing them to do it; they're learning to be good people, good human beings."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.