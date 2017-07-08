D-backs alumni put on a show for fans

Some of the biggest names in D-backs franchise history put on the uniform again on Saturday afternoon. The club holding its annual Alumni Game with fans taking a trip back in time before the 2017 D-backs game against the Reds on Saturday night.

"It's always fun to see the guys and have this many fans out here early to see the game," said former D-backs left fielder Luis Gonzalez.

"It's always an honor to put the uniform back on, and every year this tradition has grown bigger and bigger."

2007 All-Star Orlando Hudson looked like he could still play in the Big Leagues, turning 2 double plays to end the Team Purple rallies.

Robby Hammock legged out a triple, diving head first into third to start a 2nd inning rally for Team Red.

David Dellucci and Scott Hairston drove in runs.

Team Red won 3-0 in front of a nice crowd at Chase Field.

"I didn't get hurt. I got a hit and we won," said former D-backs outfielder David Dellucci.

"You can't beat that."

