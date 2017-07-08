Storm photographers gear up for a great shot

Mike Olbinski has been photographing storms for years. He packed up Saturday afternoon in hopes of finding some action in Southern Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

While many in the Valley are looking forward to getting some rain, storm chasers are looking forward to getting a great shot.

Mike Olbinski has been photographing storms for years. He packed up Saturday afternoon in hopes of finding some action in Southern Arizona.

“Sometimes you get a dark sky and a lightning bolt hitting by a mountain and it's just like ‘OK, a good lightning strip but not a whole lot going on,’” says Olbinski.

“But if you can get gnarly clouds or blowing dust or a microburst crashing around anything, that adds a little bit more drama to it.”

Some of Olbinski’s time-lapse videos have been featured in commercials and feature films. His career took off when his 2011 video went viral showing a dust storm swallowing Phoenix.

“You don’t know where you’re going to be, you don’t know where you’re going to end up,” says Olbinski. “That’s what makes it so much fun."

