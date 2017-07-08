Police find man dead inside smoke shop in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a smoke shop in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police Department, the shooting occurred at A&N Smoke Shop near Seventh Avenue and Hatcher Road Friday night.

Officers responded to an alarm at the smoke shop at around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found one male employee inside who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Ahmed Fahmi, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

"I just talked to him yesterday and helped him fix a little wiring problem he had in the back," said Scott Kennedy, who works at a neighboring auto shop. "He was very nice with everybody, he always had a smile on his face."

Phoenix police said there is no suspect description at this time.

"It was just a random act of evil, to take anyone's life like that for anything is not right," said Kennedy.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or, for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

