Suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix business

A man is wanted for reportedly breaking into a business and stealing belongings from the property.

On May 7, a suspect broke into Magnum Industrial Distributors' property and stole a television and tools from the business.

The suspect used a hammer to break into the front door of the business to gain entry.

He took a television and tools from the business and loaded them into his car and drove away.

[PDF: Suspect wanted for robbing local business]

The suspect was driving a gray, blue Hyundai sedan with faded paint on the hood and roof with damage to the front driver's side.

The suspect is reportedly a black male around 34-40 years old and about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall.

He is roughly 200 to 250 pounds, has a balding or shaved head and has black facial stubble.

He was seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and gloves during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is urged to contact Silent Witness.

