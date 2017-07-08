Armed suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix market

A man robbed local Papa Nacho's Market by demanding for the money in the register and waving around a knife.

On June 3, a suspect entered Papa Nacho's Market located near North 43rd Avenue and West Thomas Road.

When he walked into the store, he pulled over the hood from his sweatshirt and tried to cover his face.

He was also carrying a large knife.

The suspect approached an employee and demanded she give him the money from the register while waving the knife around.

The employee opened the register and he took the money and fled.

[PDF: Armed suspect wanted for robbing local market]

Officials are looking for a Hispanic male in his early 20's.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 to 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, light gray hoodie, and dark pants with gray and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on this suspect is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

