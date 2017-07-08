2 men arrested for smuggling nearly 30 pounds of meth at border

Two men were arrested after attempting to smuggle nearly 30 pounds of meth across the U.S. border in two separate incidents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona's Port of San Luis arrested two men over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

On Friday, officers searched 46-year-old San Luis resident along with his Nissan sedan when he attempted to return to the U.S.

CBP officers working with a drug-detection canine discovered nearly 22 pounds of meth, costing approximately $66,000.

The drugs were hidden within the vehicle's floor.

Tuesday, officers investigated a 35-year-old Mexican national and his Volkswagen sedan when he attempted to also enter the U.S.

A CBP canine's alert to the vehicle's rear seat area was how the officials were able to find almost 8 pounds of meth, totaling close to $23,000.

Officers arrested both subjects for narcotics smuggling and ended up turning them over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

All drugs and vehicles were seized.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.