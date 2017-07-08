Suspect wanted for a Phoenix triple homicide from 2011 extradited to U.S.

Efrain Olague-Valdez, 38, extradited back to the U.S. after being arrested in Mexico for a Phoenix triple homicide from 2011. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A suspect who was wanted for a triple homicide from 2011 was extradited back to the United States from Mexico on Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Efrain Olague-Valdez, 38, was wanted by Phoenix police for three counts of first-degree murder.

Olague-Valdez allegedly used a semi-automatic pistol to shoot the driver and two other passengers of a car he was riding in, according to Phoenix PD.

The U.S. Marshal Service said that in October of 2012, the Phoenix Police Department requested their assistance in locating and apprehending Olague-Valdez.

Information was obtained that Olague-Valdez had fled to Mexico and the U.S. Marshal Service enlisted the help of Mexican law enforcement to help apprehend the suspect.

Mexican authorities arrested Olague-Valdez on Dec. 3, 2016 and he was transferred to a Mexico City jail to await extradition to the United States.

"The arrest of Olague-Valdez in the Republic of Mexico is a testament to the tenacity of Phoenix police detectives and Deputy U.S. Marshals," said United States Marshal David Gonzales.

Olague-Valdez was returned on Friday afternoon and booked into the 4th Avenue Maricopa County jail.

