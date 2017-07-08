Two male suspects punched a woman and stole her purse in Phoenix

Two suspected males stole a woman's purse after punching her in the face.

On May 15, the victim was approached by two males when one of them tried to snatch her purse.

The 27-year-old victim resisted and the suspect proceeded to punch her twice in the face until her purse strap snapped.

While the victim was fighting back, the suspect reportedly told the other male with him that he was going to "need the gun."

The suspects fled in a vehicle driven by a black female.

The suspected males then used one of the victim's stolen cards moments after the robbery.

The card was used at a Circle K on 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Officials are looking for two suspected black males.

One of the suspects is said to about 20 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 155 pounds.

He has black shoulder length dreadlocks with light brown tips, black eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, torn jeans and gray tennis shoes.

The other male suspect is said to be about 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds.

He has black hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, camouflage pants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

