Brooklyn Complex, Bull, Cedar fires burn near Black Canyon City

The smoke from three fires burning north of the Phoenix area has hovered over the area since Friday and combined have claimed just under 37,000 acres of desert.

The Brooklyn Complex Fire began as a brush fire Friday and is burning in a remote area near Sunset Point. According to Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the fire is burning east of Sunset Point.

Tonto National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management are currently monitoring the fire. The Bureau of Land Management said after the fire has burned 32,778 acres and is zero percent contained. BLM said the fire was caused by lightning.

The Bull and Cedar Fires are located southeast of the Brooklyn Fire in remote areas of the Tonto National Forest with difficult access. These two fires are not threatening any structures and are being patrolled by firefighters. The Bull fire is 3500 acres and the Cedar fire has burned 679 acres. Neither of these fires are contained.

A spokeswoman with the BLM, Delores Garcia, said there will be a community meeting tonight to talk about all three fires and any concerns residents nearby may have.

The meeting will be at the Canon Elementary School, 34630 South School Loop Road Black Canyon City, AZ 85324. Start time is at 6 p.m.

About 107 fire personnel are currently working the Brooklyn Complex Fire, and fire officials caution everyone of the extremely windy and dry conditions in the area.

Travel on I-17 was disrupted Sunday by a brush fire that held up weekend traffic for hours.

Prescott Valley Police Department said smoke can be seen from Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt but that residents don't need to worry.

"The smoke observed in the sky in the Prescott Valley as well as the Dewey-Humboldt area is from a fire near Sunset Point. There is no need for concern for residents of Prescott Valley, Dewey and Humboldt," said Sgt. Jason Kaufman, Prescott Valley PD.

Anyone with health or respiratory problems who is sensitive to smoke can leave the area, but there is no evacuation order for that region right now, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Daisy Mountain fire said the blaze is not currently affecting the I-17, but Bloody Basin Road east of I-17 is closed.

#BrooklynFire Smoke has been and will be present as far north as Cordes and as far south as North PHX into tomorrow morning. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) July 9, 2017

Brooklyn Fire, about 8 miles NE of Black Canyon City, has closed Bloody Basin Road to Forest Road 24, east of I-17. I-17 remains open. — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) July 9, 2017

#BrooklynFire E of Sunset Point is under operations by the Tonto NF with assistance from multiple agencies & departments. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) July 8, 2017

Smoke in the air this morning is from a fire near Sunset Point. No threat to PV — Prescott Valley PD (@PolicePV) July 8, 2017

