Monsoon storms are possible for the Valley this weekend and next week

Monsoon moisture increasing in Arizona will help produce more thunderstorms this weekend, with potentially severe wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

With daytime heating and ample moisture to work with, storms will generally fire off late morning across the White Mountains and Mogollon Rim first and drift towards the west and southwest.

Outflows from these storms will track into the Valley, kick up dust, and potentially produce new thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats with these storms will be cloud to ground lightning and strong winds.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

Some light to moderate rain accumulation is possible in Central and Northern Arizona, but that precipitation would likely evaporate before hitting the Valley floor.

With higher humidity, daytime highs will gradually drop in the coming days. Cloud cover is also increasing.

By the middle of next week, moisture from Tropical Storm Eugene, south of Baja, may help enhance thunderstorm development, as it adds another layer of moisture for storms to work with.

In Phoenix, look for a high Saturday afternoon of 112 with a low of 88 Sunday morning, and a high of 108 Sunday afternoon. Daytime highs will only fluctuate a degree or two each day next week.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.