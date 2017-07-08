TSA sells surrendered items in Phoenix

Arizona Department of Administration Surplus Property Management Office held a public sale on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale happens every first Friday of the month.

The public sale consists of items that were either surrendered at TSA or were state surplus items.

Some of items sold include office furniture, tools, watches, fine jewelry, laptops and iPhones.

Prices are set at a significantly cheaper rate in efforts to move these items out of the warehouse.

All proceeds go towards their General Fund.

The State and TSA partnership has been in place for the past 15 years.

