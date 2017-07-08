1 man dead after shooting in west Phoenix

One man is dead after a shooting in west Phoenix Friday night. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a shooting call near 5900 W. McDowell Road at around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male who had been shot inside a car. He was pronounced dead on scene. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle and found it heading southbound on Seventh Avenue from the I-10.

Phoenix PD said officers followed the vehicle to Third Avenue and Yuma Street where the suspects attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to capture all three suspects, two males and one female.

Police said the suspects discarded drugs and a gun while running but the officers were able to retrieve those items.

All three suspects remain in custody and are being questioned regarding the incident.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.