Roach Fire in Dudleyville destroys 10 structures, forces evacuations

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and 10 structures were destroyed after a fast-moving brush fire called the Roach Fire spread through the community of Dudleyville south of Globe.

The Roach Fire was reported in the area of Palo Verde and N. Cholla roads.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury and another was stung by a scorpion.

No other injuries were reported.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Naviheh Forghani said there were evacuations for homes north of San Pedro and west of Cholla roads. About 100 people were evacuated.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the evacuation order was lifted, according to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The fire burned 335 acres and is 30 percent contained. About 10 structures were destroyed by the flames, including three homes.

Fire crews are hoping that monsoon rains start soon. Until then, smoke and open flames will be seen, according to the news release.

On Sunday evening and Monday, Southwest Gas will work to restart service to homes in Dudleyville. San Carlos Irrigation Project has restored power, according to the news release.

Representatives with the Red Cross are in the area to provide assistance for those in need.

The San Pedro Church and Hayden High School have both opened their doors for evacuees.

