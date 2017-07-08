Gilbert closes park, leaving players and fans in the dark

In a posting on their website, Gilbert said $11.6 million worth of safety repairs are needed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Park closed signs greeted league players Friday at Elliot District Park in Gilbert. The Town announcing via its website that they had to close it effective Friday due to safety concerns.

The move causing a lot of confusion for the softball and indoor soccer players who pay to play at the facility located on Elliot Road just east of Power Road.

"We actually play on Thursday nights and we're only in week three right now and, uh, kind of distraught over the whole situation," said league player Dylan Busch.

The park features eight replica ballparks, a large indoor soccer field and a whole lot more. It's operated by Big League Dreams but the Town owns it.

In a posting on their website, Gilbert said $11.6 million worth of safety repairs are needed and that the park would likely be closed through early 2019.

"During the course of the design planning phase for park repairs, additional safety issues with the structural integrity of the outfield aesthetic grandstands were discovered which has necessitated the immediate closure of the park, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of park users. Shortcomings with the wall anchoring system have made the walls susceptible to collapse – especially in windy conditions. With the imminent start of monsoon season, Gilbert is acting to protect the safety of our citizens."

"I mean, I understand, I don't want a wall falling down on me but at the same time, the fact that they didn't give anybody a heads up is the big deal with me," Busch said.

His team just had a game and Busch says no one said anything about a closure. He said they also just paid Big League Dreams about $1,000 for the season.

"We already paid our fees and what not so that's we don't know what's going to happen with that either," he said.

