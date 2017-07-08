Avondale PD: Burglary suspect turned himself in to police

Luis Marquez-Rosales was arrested Thursday after he turned himself in to Avondale police. (Source: Avondale Police Department)

A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday after he turned himself in to Avondale police, according to a news release.

Authorities were working to identify Luis Marquez-Rosales when he turned himself in Thursday night, according to a news release from the Avondale Police Department.

Marquez-Rosales was suspected of a home burglary that occurred July 2 near N. 107th Avenue and W. Garden Lakes Parkway. The suspect was seen on surveillance video knocking on the front door of the home before breaking inside and burglarizing it, according to a news release.

Marquez-Rosales was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

