Is your yard ready for the next BIG monsoon

Record breaking summer heat makes trees start to explode with new growth. That explosion in growth combined with the moisture from storms can lead to quite a mess in the summer.

"When it starts to get hot, that's when trees start to explode with new growth," said Clayton Sherwood, an arborist with Phoenix Trim-a-Tree.

That explosive growth, combined with the moisture from storms, can lead to quite a mess in the summer.

"As we approach the monsoon, there are a lot of things that can set up the perfect storm for trees to come down," said Sherwood.

"There is [sic] a few things you can do right now to save your backyard," said Sherwood.

"For mature trees, when you look up you want to see sunlight as you look through the canopy," said Sherwood. "With new trees you want to stake them and use some wire to keep them in place during the storm," Sherwood added. "If there is a wind strong enough to take down a mature tree, it’s going to have no problem taking the new ones and the stakes with it.”

And it’s not just trees being uprooted and falling that can cause damage.

“The second most common reason is individual limbs breaking and falling. So reducing the weight, keeping the stress off these long limbs can keep them from breaking," said Sherwood.

Keeping them trimmed 2 to 3 feet away from your house, will also help prevent roof damage. Taking the precautions now can save you cash in the long run.

“It just gives you a little insurance, if you spend $200-$300 now on trimming and thinning to keep it upright. It is a lot less cost than the whole tree coming down, and the thousands it can cost for removal of that mess," said Sherwood.

