Phoenix hits 118 degrees Friday, breaks record set in 1905

Phoenix has broken a 112-year-old record for heat.

National Weather Service meteorologists say Phoenix had a high of 118 degrees on Friday.

That broke the previous mark of 115 degrees for the date, first set in 1905.

[RELATED: New heat wave triggers Excessive Heat Warning for Phoenix]

Meteorologists say the normal high temperature for July 7 in Phoenix is 107 degrees.

The city had three daily high-temperature records broken last month.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Extreme Heat]

So far this year, the temperature at Sky Harbor Airport has reached at least 110 degrees 17 times.

[WEATHER: Your forecast | Severe weather alerts]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.