Mesa PD to continue push for pedestrian safety after man killed jaywalking

Mesa police say they plan to continue to push their pedestrian safety message following the latest deadly pedestrian incident.

Thursday night, 22-year-old Elijah Turnbo was killed near First Avenue and Dobson Road in Mesa. Officers said a car hit him while he was jaywalking.

According to Det. Steve Berry, Turnbo is the tenth pedestrian killed so far this year. One of the cases involved someone using a crosswalk incorrectly. He cites the cause of these deaths involve the pedestrian disobeying traffic laws.

Shelli Scott isn’t surprised. She sees people jaywalk all the time, especially at light rail stops, and has recently noticed an increase in police presence.

“Unfortunately, you can always tell somebody, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to listen,” said Scott.

Lesedi Bopape said he has been stopped by police before for jaywalking.

“It’s uncomfortable, because you’re not sure if you’re going to get a ticket. It’s not the most pleasant experience, but they’re just doing their job,” he said. “It’s kind of pointless (to wait for the crosswalk light) because we’re grownups. We’re adults. We can see if there’s a car coming or not.”

“Why should I stand here and miss the light rail when I know this light takes four minutes? I might miss work,” he added.

"This is something we take very seriously,” said Councilmember Chris Glover, the chair of the Mesa City Council public safety committee.

Glover said he has plans to present ways everyone can work together to reduce the number of pedestrian fatalities, but the most recent case isn’t changing the current plan to educate more people about the dangers of jaywalking.

