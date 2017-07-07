Secretary of State likely to comply with latest White House request on voting data

Arizona's top election official will likely comply with the White House's latest request on voting data.  

The U.S. Department of Justice now wants to know how Arizona's top election official is removing ineligible voters from its voting rolls.

A three page letter sent to Secretary of State Michele Reagan (and other states) wants evidence that Arizona is purging voters who have moved away, changed their address or died.

The federal department says it wants to make sure Arizona and other states are following provisions under the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act regarding the maintenance of voter rolls.

Matt Roberts, a spokesman for Reagan, said the office follows the law and will likely work with the DOJ on this issue.

"Our elections team is looking at that particular request now and I haven't heard there's any reason to believe we won't be communicating our office's and our state's ways of going about making sure our rolls are clean," Roberts said Friday.

The latest request comes after Reagan refused to give the Trump administration personal information on voters that included dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

Both requests follow the president's unsubstantiated claim that as many as 5 million people voted illegally last year, costing him the national popular vote.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, the county's top election official, says he will also comply with the request.

However, the Democrat remains skeptical of the the administration's motives behind what he described as an unusual request.

"We are very suspect that at the same time these two highly unusual requests are being made, at same time under this administration particularly, when we know that some of those folks in that administration are notorious for pushing forward a voter suppression agenda," Fontes said.

