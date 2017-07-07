Artist creates First Friday 'World Peace' mural

The mural features the words “world peace” spray painted over and over again in different colors. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Florida artist hopes to inspire others with a First Friday mural centered on world peace.

“This always relates to what’s going on in the world, no matter what’s going on in the world,” said Renda Writer, artist.

The mural painted on the side of a building near Third Ave and Roosevelt is the 41st created by Writer. It features the words “world peace” spray painted over and over again in different colors.

Writer hopes his creation is not only eye-catching but inspiring. Ryan Newman and Madeleine Ahkuoi saw the art piece while walking to their car after lunch.

“Two words can mean a lot,” said Madeleine Ahkuoi.

“I think it looks nice,” said Ryan Newman.

“I don’t really see bad things coming from people getting along so I agree with world peace instead of world war,” he said.

Debra Daniel and her son agree.

“It’s good for the world. There’s a lot of angst and concern about what’s going on. It’s a great goal,” said Daniel.

“It’s what we need what we always needed and especially now if we get specific we can say North Korea or whatever but aside from that we always need this,” said Writer.

Writer’s Mural tour is funded by the public, with a GoFundMe page set up to help with gas, food and paint supplies. His downtown Phoenix creation took nearly eight hours to complete outside in record 117 degree heat.

“Yeah, you might have a fried Renda, over easy,” said Writer.

