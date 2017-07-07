Man released from jail after partial closure of Sky Harbor Terminal 4

John Nichols, 61 arrested Friday for allegedly causing the closure of Sky Harbor Airport. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A California man was released from jail Saturday after police said he caused a partial closure of Sky Harbor's Terminal 4.

It all started around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when 61-year-old John Nichols made a comment to an airline staff member at the ticket counter that she felt was a threat to public safety, according to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department.

"He then followed by placing his suitcase on the ground and walked away," Pfohl said.

The staff member alerted police officers and Nichols was quickly arrested.

Police evacuated the area and travelers went to the west side of the Terminal while police figured out what was in the suitcase. All ticket counters were closed. Some lanes outside the terminal were closed as well on Level 1 and Level 2.

"That suitcase was never a harm to anybody. It was just his personal belongings," Pfohl said.

Police gave the "all clear" around 5:30 p.m.

"I've been here about half an hour, a lot less time than a lot of people, I guess," said Larry Kirsch, trying to get on a plane to Indianapolis for a family reunion.

Heidi Luhr said at the time was passed indoors.

"[I'm] not going back outside, it's too hot without a swimming pool," she said.

Nichols was booked on the felony charge of creating a hoax.

Nichols was released from jail on Saturday, according to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, a spokesman for Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Pfohl said there were indications that alcohol may have been in the man's system.

People now allowed inside baggage claim. Still waiting for escalators. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/k9U8YusO0e — Lindsey Reiser (@LindseyReiser) July 8, 2017

Update: We are working to resume normal operations. There could be minor flight delays, please check your flight status with your airline. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) July 8, 2017

Terminal 4 Update: Security Checkpoints are open. Checkpoints B & D are Pre-Check only. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) July 7, 2017

If you need to pick-up a passenger, please use the 44th St. PHX Sky Train Station, East Economy or the outer lanes of Level 1 of Terminal 4 — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) July 7, 2017

Terminal 4 Update: Police are checking out an item as a precaution. The East End of Levels 1-3 are currently closed. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) July 7, 2017

Terminal 4 Update: The Level 2 Ticket Counters are currently closed. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) July 7, 2017

