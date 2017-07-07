Man gets prison term after DNA links him to Arizona rapes

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in an Arizona prison after DNA linked him to several sexual assaults since 2004.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced 38-year-old Jose Palacios-Ronquill was sentenced Friday for three counts of sexual assault followed by lifetime supervised probation with sex offender conditions for three counts of attempted sexual assault.

Prosecutors say Palacios-Ronquill sexually assaulted five women on separate occasions in their homes or vehicles between August 2004 and March 2009.

They say Palacios-Ronquill was armed with a knife or claimed to have a gun and threatened the victims if they didn't comply.

It wasn't until Palacios-Ronquill was sentenced to prison in Colorado in 2012 that his DNA was uploaded to the national database and a match was discovered in the Arizona cases.

