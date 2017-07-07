Police arrest man for allegedly shooting at officers

Derek M Johnson (left) and the sketch used to locate him (right). (7 July 2017) [Source: MCSO and Phoenix PD]

Phoenix police have arrested a man in connection to an assault on two officers last Sunday morning when they were fired upon damaging their police cruiser.

Phoenix Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Derek M Johnson, 23, was taken into custody without incident Thursday after detectives received tips generated from a composite sketch they had circulated.

Fortune said Johnson was found in a home near 2300 west Haywood Ave. He also had an outstanding warrant for an armed robbery from last year.

The recent officer assault began when two officers inside a police SUV responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun near 26th Drive and Hazelwood Street around 4 a.m. last Sunday.

Upon arrival, the officers, while inside their unit, told the man to put his hands in the air.

At that moment, the man was initially compliant and turned away from the officers, as soon as he turned around he pointed a handgun at the officers and fired one round striking the police Tahoe right in the middle of the windshield, said Fortune.

The two officers got out of their SUV, leaving it in drive, and went after the suspect. The SUV kept going and crashed into a fence, Fortune said.

The officers were not injured after the incident happened. One was 34 years old with eight years on the force while the other was 39 years old and six years with the department.

Johnson has been booked into the Maricopa County jail and faces charges of armed robbery and attempted first degree murder.

