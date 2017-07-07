Man found passed out with two kids inside car

According to police, somebody saw Marley passed out his car just after 7 p.m. at the Arco gas station at 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Scott Marley is accused of driving while high with two kids in the car. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A homeless man is facing charges after he drove to a Circle K while high with two children inside the car, police said.

Scott Marley was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, somebody saw Marley passed out his car just after 7 p.m. at the Arco gas station at 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and called the police. The caller said he still had a needle in his arm and there were two children in the back seat.

[RAW VIDEO: Man accused of being passed out in car with kids sees judge]

Officers then saw Marley take a wide right turn and park at the Circle K at 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to court documents.

Officers talked to him and a needle was spotted inside the car, police said. The two kids inside the car were 5 years old and 1 year old.

Marley reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

Court documents said he told police he used heroin earlier that morning but that was it. He later admitted he injected half a gram of heroin an hour before he was seen passed out, police said.

Marley faces two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15 and aggravated DUI with a suspended license.

He faced a judge and was released on his own recognizance.

