All Star Move: Gilbert Firefighters Come to the Rescue for Dodgers Star's Dad to Get to Home Run Derby

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is having a season straight out of a Hollywood movie.

The Arizona native is tied for the National League lead with 24 homers. The rookie was named an All-Star reserve and is headed to Marlins Park to suit up for the National League.

Bellinger will compete in Monday's Home Run Derby Contest, which is always a fan favorite. The event will be very special as Cody's father, Clay Bellinger, a former big leaguer, will pitch to him in the contest.

"You always talk and dream about what if. He asked me if I wanted to do it and I said of course. So, we'll see what happens," said Clay Bellinger.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Cody Bellinger.

Now in order for this to happen, Clay needed time off from the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department. Some of his coworkers came to his rescue, volunteering to cover his shifts.

"It was a no-brainer, some of us have lost children in our lives and the guys were there for us, they support because family is so important to us," said Gilbert firefighter/EMT Ben Ruiz. "I appreciate my fellow fighters stepping up and helping me out," said Clay Bellinger

"I think they're going to remember this forever," said Ruiz.

Random acts of kindness coming from two different states, showing Arizonans take care of their own.

