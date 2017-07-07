Summer Date Night Ideas

By: Mia Atkins

With the heat turning up outside, it can be hard to find dates that won't leave you dripping sweat by the end. While keeping cool inside is always an option, getting outdoors is always great for your body and mind. If you're willing to go on an adventure, Arizona has tons of amazing places to get romantic with your significant other.

Sierra Bonita Vineyard

Sierra Bonita Vineyard in Tuscon is a great place to sip on some wine and explore and learn about where wine is made. Plus, if you go on the right day they have some great deals. Select Fridays of the month, pay $8 and you will get a glass of wine and a basket of wings. Also, every first Friday of the month, stop in to try out the new wine they have created. If you come in the day they release it, you get 30% off.

Arizona Snowbowl

Ski lifts are great in the winter for skiers and snowboarders, but now they are great for summer too! Every day of the week from 10AM to 4PM Arizona Snowbowl is offering a ride up 12,000 feet top of the San Francisco Peak to enjoy some amazing views. Once you reach the top there are great hikes to explore, disk golf, or you can have a romantic mountainside lunch. Rides are only $19 Monday- Thursday and $24 on the weekends.

Arizona Balloon Safari

Hot air balloon rides are always an amazing adventure to take, especially when you can get a good deal. If you go on GROUPON, you can get a 45 minute ride, champagne and breakfast for only $248, originally priced at $578.

Oasis Waterpark at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

If date night turns into family date night, a water park is always a great option. There are plenty of waterslides for the kids to explore on, while you and your honey can relax in a private cabana. There is also a lazy river to enjoy, and the park is open until 8pm.

Arizona Science Center- Science With a Twist

Every third Friday of the month, Arizona Science Center opens after hours for an adults only exhibit. You get a front row view to a variation of live demonstrations, while sipping on cocktails and munching on food. They also provide cash tables, music and dancing. The event is only $12 to enter, and drinks can be purchased inside.