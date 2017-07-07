What not to buy at garage sales this weekend

Even with Arizona's scorching summer heat, we still love weekend garage sales, but there are items you may want to avoid buying, even at great prices.

Sheik Kamalodeen scored himself quite a find at a recent garage sale. He paid just five dollars for a vacuum cleaner.



"I think one like this might be like 90 bucks at the store or more, it's a perfect deal," Kamalodeen said.



But editors of Reader's Digest, like Aviva Patz, say not everything is a great deal at a garage sale, even if it's cheap.

"Everybody wants to save money but at some point you could end up with things that are just unsafe, plain old gross, or broken and nobody wants that," Patz said.

The Reader's Digest "do not buy" list includes several baby products: Cribs because they could be subject to recalls, car seats since may have been in an accident or have changing safety standards, and older bottles which might contain the chemical BPA. Some other items include makeup because it expires, hats for potential lice, CDs and DVDs in case they're scratched, and bathing suits. Not only might bathing suits be unsanitary, they can rip easily.



"I would not buy undergarments. I'm too picky about that. Even if you clean it and disinfect it, I'm still not comfortable with that," said Nancy Franco, someone who recently held a garage sale.



Some more no-no's according to Reader's Digest are shoes because of potential foot fungus and stuffed animals.

"You don't know what's living in those things. Think about what your kids do to stuffed animals, you don't even want to think about that," Patz said.

Reader's Digest says if you still want the items, buyer beware.

Now you know what not to buy, but if you want a good deal on things you will buy, you need to get to garage sales early. If you're not there at the crack of dawn, as soon as first light, you could miss out. Some of the best things can typically be gone before 7am.