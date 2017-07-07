Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links

VALLEYWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -

We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.

Just click or tap any phone number to call from your mobile device.

In an emergency, always call 911 first.

APS - Report an outage

APS Outage Map

Sign up for APS outage alerts

Report somebody trapped by a downed power line

If you use medical equipment that requires electricity, call to register for the APS Medical Preparedness Program at 602-371-6884 (outside metro Phoenix, call 800-253-9405 ext. 6884). This alerts APS to your needs in the event of an outage.

SRP - Report an outage

SRP Outage Map

Sign up for SRP outage alerts

To report a power emergency

Power emergencies include any situation involving electric shock, fallen power lines, arcing, explosion, or damage to SRP facilities. This phone line is open 24 hours a day. In case of a medical emergency, call 911 first.

American Red Cross

Arizona Department of Transportation

  • Road conditions: 511

Maricopa County Department of Transportation

  • Missing/damaged traffic signs and signals: 602-506-6063
  • After hours, call MCSO

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Avondale

Chandler

Gilbert

Mesa

Peoria

Phoenix

Scottsdale

Surprise

Tempe