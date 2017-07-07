Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links

We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.

Just click or tap any phone number to call from your mobile device.

In an emergency, always call 911 first.

APS Outage Map

Sign up for APS outage alerts

Report somebody trapped by a downed power line

911 and then 1-855-688-2437

If you use medical equipment that requires electricity, call to register for the APS Medical Preparedness Program at 602-371-6884 (outside metro Phoenix, call 800-253-9405 ext. 6884). This alerts APS to your needs in the event of an outage.

SRP Outage Map

Sign up for SRP outage alerts

To report a power emergency

Power emergencies include any situation involving electric shock, fallen power lines, arcing, explosion, or damage to SRP facilities. This phone line is open 24 hours a day. In case of a medical emergency, call 911 first.

American Red Cross

Arizona Department of Transportation

Road conditions: 511

Maricopa County Department of Transportation

Missing/damaged traffic signs and signals: 602-506-6063

After hours, call MCSO

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Avondale

Chandler

Gilbert

Non-emergency police assistance: 480-644-2211, option 2

Debris in streets: 480-644-2160

Electric emergency (downed power lines, transformer problem or power outage): 480-644-2266

Natural gas emergency: 480-644-4277 (GASS)

Sandbags: 480-644-2160

Traffic signals: 480-644-2160

Water emergency: 480-644-2262

Peoria

Non-emergency police assistance: 602-262-6151

Report street issues: 602-262-6441

Report traffic signal outages: 602-262-6021

Storm debris information: 602-262-6251

Scottsdale

Surprise

Tempe