SWAT situation in Phoenix ends peacefully

According to Phoenix police, they are serving a search warrant in the area for what is being reported as an illegal drug activity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several people were detained after an hours-long SWAT situation in Phoenix early Friday afternoon.

According to Phoenix police, the situation started when a woman ran a stop sign. Officers tried to pull her over but she kept driving. Police said she fled the vehicle, leaving the car door open, and ran into an apartment near 13th and Peoria avenues.

Officers said they saw some type of narcotic in baggies inside the car.

Police tried to make contact with the woman but she ignored officers for hours. Officers then set up a perimeter and evacuated her neighbors.

A SWAT team was called in to serve a warrant for illegal drugs. After about five hours, police were able to talk her out of the apartment peacefully. Several others were inside the apartment and were brought outside.

It is unclear whether any of those people have been arrested or if they are charged with any crimes.

The intersection of 13th and Peoria avenues was shut down during the incident.

