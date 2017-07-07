Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (July 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed at 59th Avenue this weekend for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

A section of southbound Interstate 17 also will be closed near downtown Phoenix for lane-striping work.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic and delays.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 7-10)]

Here is ADOT’s list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (July 7-10):

• Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 10) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed. Please consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic will exit and re-enter the freeway by using the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. However, heavy traffic and delays should be expected. Westbound and southbound Loop 101 west of I-17 in north Phoenix is one alternate freeway route to consider.

• Southbound Interstate 17 closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange (south of McDowell Road) and 19th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 10) for permanent lane striping on new rubberized asphalt pavement. Both I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. However, the southbound I-17 ramps to I-10 (both directions) at the Stack interchange will remain open. Expect heavier traffic and consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Consider using southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) as alternate route to approach the downtown Phoenix area and Sky Harbor International Airport. Note: For southbound I-17 drivers using the ramp to westbound I-10, please note the closure of westbound I-10 at 59th Avenue (listed above).

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.