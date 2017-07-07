National Piña Colada Day, best places to get one in Phoenix

July 10 is National Piña Colada Day.

To celebrate, we have compiled the best places to get the popular drink in the Valley.

Oasis Bar at the Arizona Grand Resort

Located at the Arizona Grand Resort, their Oasis Bar offers the Pina Colada, which is mixed with a rum, strawberry, mango, and raspberry. For more information, click here.

The Breadfruit and Rum Bar

This was ranked as one of the most popular bars to get the drink in the Valley by readers at Yelp.com. This place is known for their rums, cocktails and their cigar lounge. The Pina Colada is one of their most popular drinks. The drink is rum mixed with coconut liqueur, pineapple, cream and nutmeg. For more information, click here.

Hula's Modern Tiki

This Hawaiian tiki bar is popular in the area. Their version called "the painkiller" is composed of Appleton's gold rum with coconut, pineapple & orange juices. This was also ranked as one of the most popular bars to get the drink by Yelp readers. The drink will cost $6 during their happy hour. For more information, click here.

Bikini Lounge

Unlike the other bars on this list, the pina colada is offered by request. According to their Facebook Page, the bar is a tiki-themed bar that first opened in 1947. The bar says it retains much of its original Polynesian charm today in the form of retro-kitsch decor and prices that seem almost unchanged since opening day. For more information, click here.

Want to make a Piña Colada at home? Here are some recipes:

The Piña Colada is one of the most popular mixed drinks in the world. The drink originates in Puerto Rico where it was declared as the national drink in the 1970s.

The Piña Colada is a sweet cocktail drink that is usually mixed with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice. The drink can be served either blended or shaken with ice.

The drink even has its own song performed by artist Rupert Holmes.

