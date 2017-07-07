Police: Driver killed in Mesa crash

Mesa police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Mesa.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Salt River Police was following a car, which was reported stolen.

Mesa police say the driver traveled into Scottsdale and then back to Mesa.

The suspect failed to yield for a red light at the intersection of Country Club Drive and McLellan Road.

The driver was hit by a semi truck traveling northbound on Country Club Drive.

After the impact, the driver of the stolen car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

