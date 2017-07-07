1 man dead after being struck outside of Phoenix crosswalk by car

The man was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead after being struck by a car on Thomas Road early Friday morning.

The accident occurred near Thomas Road and 35th Avenue.

According to Phoenix police, the man was crossing outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle heading westbound.

Thomas Road is closed from 35th Avenue to 37th Avenue while police investigate the scene.

Police said driver impairment does not appear to be a factor.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Fatal traffic investigation 36 Av and Thomas has roadway restricted. Seek alternate routes. — Sgt. Jon Howard (@SgtJHoward) July 7, 2017

