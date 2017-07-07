Glendale intersection closes for several hours after crash; 1 person injured

One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, possibly life-threatening, following a two-car crash in Glendale early Friday morning.

According to Glendale police, 67th Avenue and Camelback Road was shut down after one of the cars hit a major gas line.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police cleaned up the scene and investigated the collision. Southwest Gas also was called to close a leak to the gas line from the collision.

The intersection was fully reopened around 7:20 a.m.

Click here for more traffic updates.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.