Police: Man hits woman with car in road rage attack

The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a man hit a woman with his car early Friday morning at 45th Avenue and McLellan Road.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a man was driving in the area when he saw a woman he thought was his girlfriend get in a car.

The suspect drove around the apartment complex when noticed the woman. Police say that's when he engaged in road rage and tried running her down with his car.

According to Glendale police, the female victim was outside of the car when the suspect hit her.

Luckily, the woman was not injured.

Police say that her family was nearby and pulled out the suspect from his car and started fighting. The suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained by the family members.

The back window of the suspect's car was shattered due to the fight.

Police believe the suspect was impaired during the incident. His charges are pending.

